Check out these most viral photos of Bollywood couples

Back in 2018, as the entire nation had their eyes glued on the lavish wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja, another couple who attended their wedding reception stole the limelight. Rumored couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. In traditional clothes, Ranbir and Alia looked every bit regal. Ranbir looked handsome in a white sherwani, while Alia stunned in a lemon-green lehenga with silver embroidery. Months later an interesting detail about the picture was revealed by Alia's mentor on Koffee with Karan in the episode featuring Alia and Deepika Padukone who happens to be one of Ranbir Kapoor's ex. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor good friend was asked to leave so that Alia and Ranbir could pose together at Sonam's wedding reception. By far, those photos of the two happen to their fans most loved picture, of course, post their viral reception picture we witnessed a lot of romantic photos of the two together. Her support with Ranbir's family after the demise of legendary Rishi Kapoor is something we all know about already. Alia also posted a picture of her new hairstyle quoting"P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop". Later filmmaker Karan Johar revealed on his Instagram live that it was Ranbir Kapoor who gave Alia that hairstyle. But it's not only Alia and Ranbir who are painting the town red, have a look at these Bollywood couples and their pictures which stormed the internet.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani