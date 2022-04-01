Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: 5 startling revelations made regarding the power couple's marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating each other for a long time and are going strong with their relationship too. In fact, after both Alia and Ranbir had made their relationship official, ever since then, they have thrown caution to the wind. From going on vacations together to Alia posting mushy posts on social media, the power couple is often seen dishing out major relationship goals to millennials.
Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie is slated to release on September 9 this year and the fans can’t keep calm to witness their chemistry on the big screen. Amid this, there have been endless speculations about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon and so far, a lot has been spoken about Ranbir and Alia’s D-Day. Here’s a look at the recent statements made in this regard.
Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram
It was reported that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot this month (April), this year. According to media reports, the preparations for the couple’s D-Day had been going on in full swing and the sources suggested that the ace designer Sabyasachi had begun reworking Alia’s bridal lehenga.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain rubbished the news of the couple’s April wedding. She said, “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know”.
During the promotions of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi, when Alia Bhatt was quizzed about her wedding plans with Ranbir, the actress told NDTV, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time”.
Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor was quizzed about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt, the Rockstar actor told NDTV that he and Alia have all the plans to tie the knot soon. However, he refused to give out any date for it.
Ranbir Kapoor, while promoting Sharmaji Namkeen, also cleared the air about his April wedding with Alia Bhatt. He stated, “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully, by the end of the year, don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think, I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love, and hopefully soon”.