Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Wedding rumours to packing on PDA, 6 times the star couple broke the internet

Times Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Ever since the couple confirmed dating each other, they have been creating buzz for various reasons including the wedding. For the uninitiated, it was Ranbir Kapoor who first confirmed his relationship with Alia. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Sanju actor spoke about falling in love and said, " Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great." Later, it was Alia Bhatt who confirmed dating RK on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' The couple keeps creating buzz with their PDA moments all the time. A few days ago, Alia shared a pic of herself clicked by RK and it went viral within seconds. Time and again, Alia keeps sharing mesmerising photos clicked by her beau, who has great photography skills. For the unversed, Alia and RK are all set to share screen space on the big screen for the first time. Bollywood's 'IT' couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for the film. Several photos and videos of the couple have already raised the bar of excitement level among their fans. Well, as we look forward to their film, here's a look at times they took the internet by storm.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani