Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Wedding rumours to packing on PDA, 6 times the star couple broke the internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Ever since the couple confirmed dating each other, they have been creating buzz for various reasons. Speaking of that, here are 6 times the star couple broke the internet.
    Times Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the internet

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Ever since the couple confirmed dating each other, they have been creating buzz for various reasons including the wedding. For the uninitiated, it was Ranbir Kapoor who first confirmed his relationship with Alia. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Sanju actor spoke about falling in love and said, " Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great." Later, it was Alia Bhatt who confirmed dating RK on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' The couple keeps creating buzz with their PDA moments all the time. A few days ago, Alia shared a pic of herself clicked by RK and it went viral within seconds. Time and again, Alia keeps sharing mesmerising photos clicked by her beau, who has great photography skills. For the unversed, Alia and RK are all set to share screen space on the big screen for the first time. Bollywood's 'IT' couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for the film. Several photos and videos of the couple have already raised the bar of excitement level among their fans. Well, as we look forward to their film, here's a look at times they took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    First public appearance

    The couple made their first public appearance together at Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. That's not all! Alia also took to her social media and shared a pic with RK from the bash.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Secret vacation

    Few pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's secret vacation went viral on the internet. Alia even took to her Instagram and shared a series of snaps sans beau.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Wedding rumours

    The couple's wedding rumours keep doing the rounds on the internet. However, time and again, Alia has dismissed those wedding rumours. In an interview with a leading daily, addressing the rumours, Alia said, "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour." The Raazi actress added by saying that she finds it very entertaining.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    A picture of RK kissing his ladylove

    On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram to wish the actress by sharing a pic of Alia, RK, Arjun, Malaika, and herself. In the pic, we can see RK kissing Alia on her cheek. This pic broke the internet within seconds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When Alia made her debut at the annual lunch

    Last year in December, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Kapoor's annual Christmas family lunch. The actress happily posed alongside her beau and was all smiles.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    PDA at an awards show

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's PDA at the Zee Cine Awards created a lot of buzz. A picture of Alia and Ranbir holding each other's hand while exiting the awards ceremony took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

