Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood stars ditched professional cameras for their mirror selfies

Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, these stars are obsessed with the latest trend of clicking mirror selfies and we are loving it. Check out photos.
June 8, 2020
  • 1 / 12
    Bollywood stars and their love for mirror selfies

    Ranbir Kapoor might not be social media, but he is still known to be the one Bollywood actor who has all the gossip in the industry apart from cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranbir's guest appearances on talk shows, interviews as well on social media never fail to surprise us and create headlines. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with shorter hair and shared, "Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Later, Karan Johar who is close to Alia and Ranbir shared that it was in fact Ranbir who gave Alia that haircut. From his holiday pictures to dinner pictures with his Kapoor clan, fans love his snaps. Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went on to share a snap of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and her posing for a photo, in which Ranbir pretended he is off to sleep. And thanks to his fan clubs, we got our hands on Ranbir Kapoor's pictures where he's seen clicking a selfie mirror while getting ready. Ranbir is not the only star who relied on a mirror selfie instead of the professional camera for his photograph. Check out these other stars who clicked their mirror selfies and blessed our feed with their pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor gave us closet goals with this mirror selfie of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani reminded us of James Bond's leading actresses with this pose and dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas off duty look is as charming as the actress herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor utilised her lift's mirror to click a beautiful picture of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for her shoot but first, she manages to get a good mirror selfie of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja clicks a photo of herself as she gets started with her hair and makeup in her vanity.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora flaunts her abs in this post workout selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday has her charm on in this mirror selfie of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's home workout selfie inspiring us to stay fit this lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt angelic look is one of the most stunning pictures of the star this lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor in his hunky mood as he shared a mirror selfie of himself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

