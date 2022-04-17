Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding to Kareena-Jeh's cute moment, see viral photos of the week

This week was dominated by none other than the Kapoors and the Bhatts. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their fans hooked to social media as they released their official wedding photos as well as made their first public appearance as husband and wife. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia got married on 14 April and announced it the same evening. They said, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."
Soon after they announced it on social media, Ranbir and Alia stepped out of their residence Vastu where they got married and greeted the media. Dressed in shades of ivory and gold, the couple looked breathtaking. The surprise, however, was Ranbir picking up his bride while bidding the media goodbye.
Prior to their wedding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a mehendi celebration. A day after the wedding, Alia and the guests shared some super special photos and one of them was this - RK and Alia with the Kapoor family women.
The Kapoors and Bhatts struck a pose for a picture perfect family portrait as the brightest stars of their respective family got hitched.
Kareena and Jeh put a smile on our faces with their adorable photos. Twinning in pink, the mum-son duo looked simply sweet.
Looking back on 'strong maternal figures' in her life, Priyanka Chopra recalled celebrating her Nani's birthday as a six-year-old. Sharing a picture from her Nani's birthday, Priyanka wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani."
