Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding to Kareena-Jeh's cute moment, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Ranbir and Alia are now husband and wife

This week was dominated by none other than the Kapoors and the Bhatts. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their fans hooked to social media as they released their official wedding photos as well as made their first public appearance as husband and wife. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia got married on 14 April and announced it the same evening. They said, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Photo Credit : Instagram/thehouseontheclouds