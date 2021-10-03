Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Jodhpur vacay to Taimur and Inaaya's bond, check out viral photos of the week

From short vacations to catching up on lost time, Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate special days. If there was nothing on the holiday front, many others were working constantly. One such actress was Deepika Padukone who was snapped during the week at production house Maddock's office. On the same day, Olympian shooter Abhinav Bindra was also spotted visiting the production house office. Meanwhile, lovers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took off to Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir's 39th birthday. The couple spent around three days in the jungle side and even went on a safari. While Alia wished Ranbir with a sweet photo, it was their Jodhpur airport encounter with the press that made headlines. The couple were swamped with selfies. Take a look at all the viral photos of the week.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ranbir and Alia headed to Jodhpur to celebrate the actor's birthday. They enjoyed sunsets and safaris and Alia even took to Instagram to wish Ranbir by calling him 'my life'.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya celebrated her birthday and cousin brother Taimur was in attendance. The party which also saw Kareena with Jeh and Neha Dhupia with Mehr in attendance was all things fun. Taimur hugging Inaaya is simply unmissable!
Shilpa Shetty never forgets to make great memories with her kids. Recently she twinned with her daughter Samisha and it was all things adorable. The actress has resumed judging reality show and her husband Raj Kundra has also returned home after getting bail.
Deepika Padukone's chic beige look was a stunning daytime look that actress sported for a busy day of meetings and work. She was seen arriving at Maddock's office and even later at a restaurant. Irrespective the actress was all smiles for the paparazzi.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
It was finally vacation time for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they left for Paris with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trip were snapped at the airport as they were leaving the country after almost two years.