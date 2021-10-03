Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Jodhpur vacay to Taimur and Inaaya's bond, check out viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Ranbir and Alia's airport photos!

From short vacations to catching up on lost time, Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate special days. If there was nothing on the holiday front, many others were working constantly. One such actress was Deepika Padukone who was snapped during the week at production house Maddock's office. On the same day, Olympian shooter Abhinav Bindra was also spotted visiting the production house office. Meanwhile, lovers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took off to Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir's 39th birthday. The couple spent around three days in the jungle side and even went on a safari. While Alia wished Ranbir with a sweet photo, it was their Jodhpur airport encounter with the press that made headlines. The couple were swamped with selfies. Take a look at all the viral photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla