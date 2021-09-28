Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's love tale from crushing to dating is nothing less than a fairytale

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of the cutest couples of B-town. With Alia's cuteness and Ranbir's charm together they have stolen the hearts of millions of fans. They say matches are made in heaven and well that is absolutely true in Ranbir and Alia's case. Miss Bhatt had a crush on the Kapoor lad ever since she was 11-years-old. The Raazi actress had apparently auditioned for 'Black' and that is when she fell for the macho actor who was the assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
The rumours of Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt had already spread like wildfire after the announcement of their first movie together, Brahmastra was made. Although, the two had come together for the promotions of Alia's film Highway but their appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception definitely had more spark and chemistry. This was the first proper appearance of the love birds after their dating rumours had made headlines. Alia stunned in a lime green lehenga whereas, Ranbir made a dapper appearance in a white bandh-gala kurta and black pants.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time in an interview with GQ revealed that he was dating Alia Bhatt. In the interview Ranbir had stated that their relations was ‘new’ at that time and he didn’t want to speak about it. He added that their relationship needs time to breathe and that they want it to cook a bit.
After Ranbir Kapoor opnely spoke about dating Alia Bhatt, even Alia in an interview with ETimes kinda confirmed her relationship with the Kapoor lad. While describing her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt used the choicest words and told ETimes, “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage”.
This was the first time that we saw Alia Bhatt in a celebration with the Kapoor family. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for his treatment with Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited New York to be with the late actor and the entire family also had a small new year bash amongst themselves. This picture of Alia posing with Ranbir's family raised all eyeballs.
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
By now all it was quite clear that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other but one thing that the fans never got to see was their PDA or them showering love on each other in public. At the 64th Filmfare Award even that wish of the fans were fulfilled when both of them publicly acknowledged their love for each other. In her acceptance speech after receiving the award, Alia had said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (pointing at Ranbir Kapoor)." And when Ranbir's name was announced as the winner in Best Actor category, his first reaction was to kiss Alia, who was sitting right next to him.
The Bhatt's and the Kapoor's seem to be gelling well with each other and the pictures from their vacay to Ranthambore are proof of it. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were accompanied by both their families on this trip and they looked like a happy family together.
A few days back Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Jodhpur and if the reports are to be believed the couple was there to scout for their wedding locations. This news has got all the fans quite excited and we are sure that they cannot wait to see this Jodi getting hitched.