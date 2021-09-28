Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's love tale from crushing to dating is nothing less than a fairytale

6 / 8

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor acknowledge their love publicly

By now all it was quite clear that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other but one thing that the fans never got to see was their PDA or them showering love on each other in public. At the 64th Filmfare Award even that wish of the fans were fulfilled when both of them publicly acknowledged their love for each other. In her acceptance speech after receiving the award, Alia had said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (pointing at Ranbir Kapoor)." And when Ranbir's name was announced as the winner in Best Actor category, his first reaction was to kiss Alia, who was sitting right next to him.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor/Instagram