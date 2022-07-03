Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy post to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' vacay, see this week's viral photos

The travel stories continued this week as Bollywood stars hopped in and out of airports while making way to their favourite destination. However, the biggest news of this week was dished out by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they announced that they are expecting their first child together. The lovebirds who got married in April this year, took to social media to share the happy news with their fans. On her Instagram, Alia shared a super sweet picture of herself where she can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Needless to say, social media went into a tizzy and showered the couple with wishes and good luck.
Photo Credit : Instagram
There seems to be no end to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's European family vacation with their kids Misha and Zain. While they are vacationing in Switzerland, the family are also keeping their fans updated. Shahid dropped this cute selfie with Mira while spending some quality time.
Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's film Sam Bahadur. Amidst the film's prep, the actor was fortunate to meet Meghna's father and legendary poet Gulzar. The actor shared the photo with a white heart and left fellow actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in awe.
While Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news sent her fans into an overdrive, the actress is busy shooting for her debut Hollywood film in London. Taking a break, she spent some time with her co-star Ranveer Singh. Don't miss Ranveer's chic look complete with glasses, a shirt and sweater vest.
Sonam Kapoor, who is also expecting her first child, with husband Anand Ahuja had visitors at home. The actress lives in London and had uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his family drop by. Sanjay Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram which featured him, wife Maheep Kapoor, his son Jahaan and the lovebirds.
The new parents on the block, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, took off to Turks and Caicos for a fun and brief trip. Priyanka and Nick's vacay looked picture perfect as she dropped some photos from the island and kissed the love of her life.
