Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy post to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' vacay, see this week's viral photos

Ranbir and Alia expecting first child

The travel stories continued this week as Bollywood stars hopped in and out of airports while making way to their favourite destination. However, the biggest news of this week was dished out by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they announced that they are expecting their first child together. The lovebirds who got married in April this year, took to social media to share the happy news with their fans. On her Instagram, Alia shared a super sweet picture of herself where she can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Needless to say, social media went into a tizzy and showered the couple with wishes and good luck.

Photo Credit : Instagram