Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: 10 Times Bollywood's 'IT' couple gave major style goals
Undeniably, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. The couple knows how to make heads turn and give style goals. Speaking of it, here are the couple's most fashionable moments.
Published: April 23, 2020 05:37 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. In an interview with a leading magazine, Ranbir Kapoor first confirmed his relationship with the actress. When asked about falling in love, RK said, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great." Later, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt also confirmed dating Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since confirming the relationship, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been vocal about their relationship. Right from going on secret vacations to attending red carpet events and parties in the city, Raalia, as their fans lovingly call them have been making their fans go gaga over them. The stunning pair is deeply and madly in love with each other. The rumours of their wedding keep creating a buzz all the time. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the couple. Time and again, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have highly spoken about each other. For the uninitiated, RK and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time on the big screen. The couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Several photos and videos from the sets of the film have already created a lot of buzz. In an interview with TOI, Alia opened up about working with Ranbir in Brahmastra saying, "I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor. He is so honest. His eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance when you are working with him." Later, in an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir opened up about working with the actress and said that he really hopes to have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her. The couple is currently going strong. As RK and Alia are self-isolating right now like the rest of the world, a few days ago, Alia treated her fans with a pic clicked by her beau. Undeniably, Alia and Ranbir are one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. The couple's airport looks are quite popular. The couple knows how to make heads turn and give style goals. Speaking of it, here are the couple's most fashionable moments.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Raazi actress looked stunning in a yellow floral saree, whereas Ranbir looked dapper in a silver kurta-pyjama with a jacket.
For Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash, Ranbir and Alia were at their stylish best. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ranbir donned a grey T-shirt and denim, whereas Alia opted for a navy blue dress and looked beautiful as always.
The couple's airport looks are always on point. Both Alia and Ranbir know how to keep it casual yet stylish.
For an event in the city, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a suit, whereas Alia opted for beautiful Indian wear and looked absolutely gorgeous.
Alia Bhatt joined beau Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception bash. The trio happily posed for the cameras. While Alia stunned in a pink and green lehenga choli, Ranbir donned a royal blue kurta and white pants. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor opted for green-blue ethnic wear.
For an airport appearance, Alia rocked the denim look, whereas Ranbir kept it casual in a T-shirt and pants.
Last year, Ranbir and Alia graced the Zee Cine Awards together. The couple's PDA stole the show during the awards night. The couple's style was on point as well.
Last year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. She accompanied her beau Ranbir Kapoor and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Raazi actress looked gorgeous in a baby blue crop top paired with a checkered flowy skirt and strappy heels. The Sanju actor kept it casual in a white tee which he paired with khaki pants, a denim jacket, black sunglasses, and white sneakers.
Alia and Ranbir graced Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception party together. While Alia looked ravishing in a lemon-green coloured lehenga with silver embroidery, Ranbir looked dapper in a white sherwani.
For an awards show, Alia stunned in an Indian wear and looks breathtaking. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for an indo-western kind of attire and looked dapper.
