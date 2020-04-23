Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: 10 Times Bollywood's 'IT' couple gave major style goals

1 / 11

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's stylish moments

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. In an interview with a leading magazine, Ranbir Kapoor first confirmed his relationship with the actress. When asked about falling in love, RK said, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great." Later, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt also confirmed dating Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since confirming the relationship, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been vocal about their relationship. Right from going on secret vacations to attending red carpet events and parties in the city, Raalia, as their fans lovingly call them have been making their fans go gaga over them. The stunning pair is deeply and madly in love with each other. The rumours of their wedding keep creating a buzz all the time. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the couple. Time and again, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have highly spoken about each other. For the uninitiated, RK and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time on the big screen. The couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Several photos and videos from the sets of the film have already created a lot of buzz. In an interview with TOI, Alia opened up about working with Ranbir in Brahmastra saying, "I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor. He is so honest. His eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance when you are working with him." Later, in an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir opened up about working with the actress and said that he really hopes to have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her. The couple is currently going strong. As RK and Alia are self-isolating right now like the rest of the world, a few days ago, Alia treated her fans with a pic clicked by her beau. Undeniably, Alia and Ranbir are one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. The couple's airport looks are quite popular. The couple knows how to make heads turn and give style goals. Speaking of it, here are the couple's most fashionable moments.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani