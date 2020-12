1 / 11

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Family Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple has been dating each other for more than two years now. It was RK who first confirmed the relationship and the duo has been grabbing a lot of attention since then. Ranbir and Alia are currently creating a huge buzz as RK recently opened up about his marriage plans with the Raazi actress. He even spilled beans on what they were up to during the lockdown. In a chat with Rajeev Masand, RK revealed that he has been reading books and watching OTT content, whereas Alia enrolled herself in several things and took every class including guitar and songwriting. He called his girlfriend an overachiever. The Sanju actor further stated that he always feels underachiever in front of Alia. Furthermore, spilling beans on marriage, RK revealed that deal would have been 'sealed' had the pandemic not hit their lives. Ranbir further mentioned that he plans to marry soon. Today, Alia was papped at the private airport along with beau Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. They headed out of Mumbai ahead of the New Year. As many already know, Alia shares a great relationship with RK's family. Ranbir, on the other hand, is also close to Alia's family. They often have family get-togethers. Recently, Alia and Ranbir joined each other's family for Christmas celebrations as well. Speaking of that, check out RK and Alia's family moments here.

Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram