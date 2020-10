1 / 8

Throwback snaps of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes 4 years today. One cannot forget the beautiful pure friendship shared by Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor on screen. The Karan Johar directorial saw the Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role called Ayan. Anushka Sharma essayed a character called Alizeh. The lead character Ayan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil falls madly in love with Anushka Sharma's Alizeh. But, the film sees a twist as Alizeh is in love with another man named DJ Ali portrayed by Fawad Khan. Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released on the big screen on 28th October 2016. With impeccable cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Lisa Haydon in the movie, the music of the movie infact impacted the title of the film which was earlier named Ae Dil. The songs from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were an instant hit among the fans and film audience. There is a peppy number called The Break Up song, which makes you groove to its beats. The romantic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sees Alizeh losing her life in the end, but not before reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor's Ayan. Even Ranbir's current partner Alia Bhatt made a cameo in The Breakup Song. Today we have these throwback snaps of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma which remind us of their onscreen chemistry.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani