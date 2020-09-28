Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the star's beautiful moments with parents Rishi & Neetu Kapoor

1 / 8

On Ranbir Kapoor's 38th birthday, take a look at these pics of his with his parents

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today and as the internet starts flooding with millions of messages for the actor, Ranbir is all set to celebrate his special day with his close ones. Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen performances have always impressed his fans, but there are times when some details about his life have completely left us surprised. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the cutest family collage of Ranbir's photos for his birthday. From cool selfies with Riddhima, candid photo with niece Samara Sahni, throwback photo with papa Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor, we can't enough of this brother-sister duo. The post was captioned as, ''Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab''. Ranbir Kapoor's absence from social media makes fans even more eager to know about the star. His special appearances in pictures on his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's social grid are a hit among his fans. Ranbir's guest appearances on talk shows, interviews as well on social media never fail to surprise us and create headlines. His past work has left a lasting impression on the minds of people owing to which he enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. Today, Ranbir turns a year older, he has three major flicks in his kitty including Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji, an action flick with Luv Ranjan and Shamshera with Yash Raj Films. Today take a look at these unmissable pictures of the star with his parents.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor's instagram