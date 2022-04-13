Ranbir Kapoor is a charmer since forever and these childhood pics are proof

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to break a million hearts this week. After all, one of the most eligible bachelors of B-town is ditching his bachelorhood and tying the knot with Alia Bhatt. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a long time and there have been continuous speculations about their wedding for several years now. But the speculations are finally coming to rest as Ranbir and Alia are finally taking the plunge this week. The preparations for their wedding festivities have been going in full swing and the ceremonies are likely to begin today.
Ever since the news of Ranbir and Alia’s tying the knot on April 15 has surfaced, social media is abuzz with the power couple’s throwback pics and videos. In fact, several pics from the soon-to-wed couple’s childhood days have also been going viral. So, as Ranbir Kapoor is set to become a handsome dulha in just a few days from now, here’s a look at some of his childhood pics that prove that he has always been a charmer.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ranbir loves football and is often seen sweating on the ground during matches. Interestingly, the Rockstar actor had an inclination towards football since his childhood days. In this throwback pic from his childhood days, Ranbir was seen posing with his friends and he looked cute in his black shirt, denims and tie. Also, one can’t miss out on the football theme cake.
Photo Credit : neetu kapoor instagram
Ranbir is quite close to his sister Riddhima. This adorable pic featured the Kapoor siblings posing happily for the camera. Ranbir’s innocence will melt your heart.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has a goofy side to his personality and this pic is proof of it. This pic had Ranbir and Riddhima dishing out perfect sibling goals.
Ranbir is a mumma’s boy and there are no second thoughts about it. This throwback pic from the Holi celebrations had Neetu Kapoor posing with Ranbir and Riddhima. Little Ranbir looked cute as he was busy looking at the laddoo in his hand.
This priceless pic had young Ranbir Kapoor holding Rishi Kapoor close to him and it will make you go aww.
