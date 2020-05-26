/
Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Celebs' sassy Koffee With Karan moments that left netizens speechless
Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan is not only a great source of entertainment but also brings with it a lot of controversial moments that take over the internet. Here's taking you down a memory lane with some of the sassiest rapid-fire answers that made headlines.
Celebs' SASSY moments on Koffee With Karan are worth checking out
Controversies and film industry go hand-in-hand. Be it fake rumours that do rounds on the internet, statements made by celebs that make headlines or their amazing fashion senses, they are often the talk of the town for varied reasons. Speaking of which, Karan Johar's chat shows Koffee With Karan has added fuel to many such controversies in the past and also sparked a lot of them. On the fun side, the director's infamous rapid fire from the show is something every filmy bug looks forward to. From ranking the stars, picking their favourites to revealing hidden secrets, it is one of the most looked forward to segments. Over the years, a lot of stars like Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt have turned the tables on the ace filmmaker and made him take the rapid-fire too! These rapid fires have often broken the internet owing to the stars' candid answers leaving the netizens speechless. Kareena Kapoor Khan confessed her liking for Shahid Kapoor on her appearance in Season 1 with Rani Mukerji for the first time and could not stop blushing. Speaking of which, today we have listed for you some of the sassiest moments from the show that made headlines and remain iconic!
2 / 9
Aamir Khan's brutally honest answer
When Karan asked the Dangal star about the one thing that he dislikes but pretends to like about the industry, the star replied in his very own style and left the director in splits as he said, "Your show."
3 / 9
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is undeniably the sassiest and most confident actresses of all! Karan Johar asked her on her most talked-about appearance on the show to choose between being poor and in love or being single and rich, her reply, "Your idea of poverty is very different from my idea of poverty." was noteworthy!
4 / 9
Ranveer Singh's relationship status
When KJo asked Ranveer about his relationship status before getting married to Deepika and the star proved his amazing sense of humour by saying, "What are you, Facebook?"
5 / 9
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan busts a popular Bollywood myth
Speaking about an alleged rumour about her that was untrue, Aishwarya revealed back in the first season, "That I was caught with Akshay Kumar at a hotel and Raveena Tandon had come and blasted me. It was untrue. The whole world knew who it was and it wasn't me."
6 / 9
No one can surpass Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to wit and humour
When Shah Rukh Khan was asked what would his response be if he was blamed by Rakhi Sawant to be forcibly kissing her, the actor said, "I'd accept it because you'll really have to force me to kiss her."
7 / 9
Ranbir Kapoor
"If you were a product, what would be your tagline?" Ranbir responded to this question in the sassiest way ever as he said, "Just did it!"
8 / 9
Here's what Deepika wanted to gift her ex
KJo asked Deepika what she'd like to gift Ranbir, she replied without batting an eyelid, "A pack of condoms."
9 / 9
Kareena Kapoor Khan's unfinished plans for Ranbir & Katrina's wedding
On season 4, when Bebo and Ranbir made an appearance together on the show, Kareena openly called Katrina Kaif her bhabhi and said that she will do a 'Shiela Ka Jawaani' on Ranbir and Katrina's sangeet!
