Ranbir Kapoor giving Alia Bhatt a haircut to delaying wedding due to COVID 19; Couple's viral moments of 2020

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and popular couples of Bollywood. Here's looking back at the couple's best moments of 2020.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: December 31, 2020 05:52 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's viral moments of 2020

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and popular couples of Bollywood. The couple who has been dating each other for more than two years are currently creating a lot of buzz. Why is that so? It is because recently during Ranbir Kapoor's interview with Rajeev Masand, he spilled beans on his marriage plans with Alia. The Sanju actor revealed that the couple were planning to get hitched this year but due to pandemic it wasn't possible. RK's marriage revelation soon took the internet by storm. The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other. And fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to tie the knot next year and we totally understand them! RK and Alia will be welcoming New Year together. The couple is joined by RK's family. Alia has been treating her fans with photos from her vacay with beau Ranbir and his family. This year, the couple grabbed attention multiple times for several reasons. From making public appearances together to social media PDA, Alia and Ranbir had many talking about them. Speaking of that, here's looking back at the couple's best moments of this year that broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception

    Alia Bhatt made headlines when she joined Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception bash. Their pictures went viral on the internet. As many already know, Alia shares a great bond with RK's mom Neetu Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Alia's favourite photographer

    Alia shared many photos on Instagram and gave fans an insight into her quarantine diaries. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, "Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK."

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    RK turned Alia's hairstylist

    Alia took to her Instagram and flaunted her new look with short hair. Her mirror selfie went viral and her caption left many wondering if it was RK who gave her the haircut. In her caption, Alia thanked her 'multitalented loved one' who rose to the occasion when she was in need of a haircut. It was later confirmed by Karan Johar. During his Instagram Live Session, KJo mentioned that Alia made RK cut her hair.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

    On 28 September, Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older. Alia took to her Instagram and shared this photo of her beau and captioned it as, "Happy birthday 8".

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Diwali celebration

    On Diwali day, a picture of the couple posing with their staff member went viral on social media. Dressed in a black enthnic outfit, Alia looked pretty, Ranbir wore a red kurta.

    Photo Credit : Carol Dias Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Christmas celebrations

    The couple joined each other's family to celebrate Christmas and make it memorable. Alia joined RK and his family for the Kapoor family brunch. On the other hand, Alia and Soni Razdan hosted a Christmas dinner for RK and his family.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    RK and Alia to tie the knot next year?

    As we earlier revealed, RK revealed that the deal would have been sealed if pandemic had not hit their lives. The Brahmastra actor further added that he plans to tick mark the goal of getting married very soon.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

