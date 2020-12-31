Ranbir Kapoor giving Alia Bhatt a haircut to delaying wedding due to COVID 19; Couple's viral moments of 2020

1 / 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's viral moments of 2020

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and popular couples of Bollywood. The couple who has been dating each other for more than two years are currently creating a lot of buzz. Why is that so? It is because recently during Ranbir Kapoor's interview with Rajeev Masand, he spilled beans on his marriage plans with Alia. The Sanju actor revealed that the couple were planning to get hitched this year but due to pandemic it wasn't possible. RK's marriage revelation soon took the internet by storm. The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other. And fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to tie the knot next year and we totally understand them! RK and Alia will be welcoming New Year together. The couple is joined by RK's family. Alia has been treating her fans with photos from her vacay with beau Ranbir and his family. This year, the couple grabbed attention multiple times for several reasons. From making public appearances together to social media PDA, Alia and Ranbir had many talking about them. Speaking of that, here's looking back at the couple's best moments of this year that broke the internet.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani