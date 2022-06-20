Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: 5 times our actors melted hearts of fans with their sweet gestures

Bollywood actors are loved by a lot of people. Fans often go crazy for their favourite stars and can do anything to meet them or to make them feel special. We often see stars sharing the sweet gestures that their fans do for them on social media and sending them lots of love. But there are many times when these stars too melt the hearts of their fans with their sweet gestures. And today we are going to list down 5 times when our BTown celebs went overboard in making their fans feel special.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Vicky Kaushal's fan was waiting for him outside his vanity van for a long time. After completing his shoot, the actor came back to see her and the moment the fan gets a glimpse of Vicky she stars crying. Vicky asks the girl her name, to which she replies, “Rimjhim.” Vicky says, “Rimjhim? Yeh toh bada pyara naam hai (Rimjhim? It is such a cute name).” The girl then asks him, “Can I just hug you?” She later tells him that she had rescheduled her flight just to have a glimpse of him. He replies, “Good. Dekho aap mil liye (See you met me).”He came ahead to shake hands with his fan. The actor then hugged his female fan and made her feel special.
The makers of Shamshera had recently launched the first look poster of the film and it came with a big surprise for the fans. After all, Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans at the poster launch. YRF has shared a video wherein Ranbir was seen surprising the fans by tearing up the poster and making an entry with a bang. In the video, Ranbir hugged his fans who were overwhelmed by meeting their favourite actor. Besides, the Rockstar actor also screamed ‘I Love You’ for a little fan at the poster launch. It was indeed a perfect ‘phata poster nikla hero’ moment.
Photo Credit : YRF Instagram
Varun Dhawan is one of the sweetest actors from the newer generation. His gesture towards his fans are always praised. This one time when he was about to head to the stage for an event, he came across a fan who was specially abled. The fan was waiting eagerly to meet his favourite star. The moment Varun saw him, he went close to him and greeted him humbly. The fan got so excited to see him that he hugged the Badlapur actor and even gave him a kiss on his cheeks. In return, Varun took his hands and kissed his hands.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kartik Aaryan is one such actor from the current generation who enjoys a massive fan following. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. At one fo the film events Kartik's female fan is seen getting all emotional and then the actor hugged her and was heard saying, "Don't cry." The actor's warm gesture won millions of hearts again and the crowd was also heard cheering for them.
Alia Bhatt was shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi when she attended AP Dhillon's concert. A die-hard Alia fan saw the actress standing a at a short distance behind her and began calling her out. Alia, who was accompanied by Ranveer and a few crew members, waved out to her and even dished out some flying kisses. The fan can be heard calling out to the actress and says, "I met you in 2014." To which, Alia responded saying, "I remember your face." This reply by the actress left the fan ecstatic and she even turned emotional. Alia, then from a distance, can be seen telling her to not cry.
