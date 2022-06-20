Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: 5 times our actors melted hearts of fans with their sweet gestures

4 / 6

Varun Dhawan clicks pictures with his specially-abled fan before his event

Varun Dhawan is one of the sweetest actors from the newer generation. His gesture towards his fans are always praised. This one time when he was about to head to the stage for an event, he came across a fan who was specially abled. The fan was waiting eagerly to meet his favourite star. The moment Varun saw him, he went close to him and greeted him humbly. The fan got so excited to see him that he hugged the Badlapur actor and even gave him a kiss on his cheeks. In return, Varun took his hands and kissed his hands.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla