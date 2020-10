1 / 8

Ranbir Kapoor's latest photos

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful celebrities in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and later went on to star in many hit films. He is known for his spectacular performances in films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Wake Up Sid, Sanju and more. Up next, he has many interesting projects. For the uninitiated, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The same also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Other than that, he also stars in Shamshera. He stars alongside Vaani Kapoor in the same. On the personal side, as many know, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt. The couple has been dating for years now. Time and again, their wedding rumours keep creating a huge buzz. Just a few weeks ago, Ranbir celebrated his birthday. Alia took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of her beau. She captioned it saying, "happy birthday 8". The couple often make headlines. They made several appearances together during the lockdown. Alia attended Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor's birthday bash as well. Coming back to RK, he was recently spotted in the city. The actor kept it cool as always. Check out his latest pictures here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani