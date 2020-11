1 / 8

A look at Ranbir Kapoor's latest pics

Ranbir Kapoor is busy nowadays. The actor who will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial film 'Brahmastra' was spotted outside a dubbing studio today. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Ranbir had earlier mentioned that he is very excited to work with Alia. As we know, Alia and Ranbir are dating. They have been in a relationship for more than two years now. The couple often create buzz because of their public appearances together and more. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has also signed a film opposite Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. For the uninitiated, RK has also signed a film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The duo will star together in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. The actor was last seen in Sanju. RK delivered a mind-blowing performance in it. Fans of the actor are beyond excited for all his upcoming projects. Having said that, check out RK's latest pictures here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani