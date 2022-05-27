Ranbir Kapoor is a mumma’s boy & these PICS of him with Neetu Kapoor are proof of their strong bond

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. He has been creating waves even before he had stepped into Bollywood. After he happens to be Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s darling son. And post his grand debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 release Saawariya, Ranbir ended up being a household name. In his career of around 15 years, Ranbir has won hearts with his acting skills and versatility. In fact, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has always made sure to present something new to the audience every time he has hit the screen.
Interestingly, not just for his professional life, Ranbir Kapoor has also been making headlines for his personal life. The actor has emerged as a true blue family man and doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his family and loved ones. From being a part of the family get-togethers to standing strong with his parents during the difficult times, Ranbir often dishes out major family man goals. Amid this, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor shares a very close bond with his mother Neetu Kapoor. So, today, we bring you some adorable pics of the mother-son duo which prove that Ranbir is a complete mama’s boy.
Photo Credit : neetu kapoor instagram
Neetu, who is known for her presence on social media, had shared a beautiful selfie with Ranbir from their Christmas celebrations. The mother-son duo was seen twinning in black jackets in the pics.
The senior actress took to social media and shared a beautiful selfie from the sets as she had collaborated with her son on a project. In the pic, Neetu looked beautiful in her yellow suit while Ranbir was seen wearing a dark grey coloured jacket.
As Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14 with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor shared a pic of herself posing with the groom on his wedding day. The senior actress was clearly on cloud nine as his son was set to start a new phase of her life.
Ranbir and Neetu won hearts as they made an appearance at Karna Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Neetu made a statement in her white outfit while Ranbir looked dapper in his black t-shirt, with a shimmery blue jacket.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The veteran actress was all smiles as she was seen posing with Ranbir for a quick selfie. The Rockstar actor was seen wearing a checkered shirt and was flaunting a bearded look.
