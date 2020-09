Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor: Actors who switched to THIS look for their movies; See Photos

1 / 8

Bollywood actors sported this for their movies and fans loved it

Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor are actors known for their experimental roles on screen along with their passion for movies. Over the time, Ranbir went from his chocolate boy image to raunchy roles like Janardhan in Rockstar. With his movies, the actor had surely created an impactful impression in the hearts of millions of Bollywood fans. Same goes for Ranveer Singh who started off with Band Baaja Baaraat in a guy nect door role and is now known as one of the biggest stars in India for acing every role he plays on screen. From Padmavat to last year's Gully boy, the actor never ceases to amuse his audience with his impeccable performances. Shahid Kapoor bowled over everyone with Kabir Singh last year. The film's songs and the actor's performance were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. Despite all the debates and conflicting views, Kabir Singh managed to earn exceedingly well at the box office. Shahid has yet another reason to celebrate his 2014 release Haider has now been ranked amongst the world’s top 10 Hamlets. The actor played the role of Haider Meer, the film is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. It is set in insurgency-hit Kashmir. Today we have a list of Bollywood actors who sported a longer hairstyle for their experimental roles on screen. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Youtube