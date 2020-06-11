Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F or Ananya Panday, Which Gen Z actor should the star work with? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F or Ananya Panday, Which Gen Z actor should the star work with? COMMENT

Comment now and tell us which millennial star do you want to see Ranbir Kapoor work with!
  1 / 6
    Which new gen actor do you want Ranbir Kapoor to work with?

    Which new gen actor do you want Ranbir Kapoor to work with?

    Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress fans with his charming looks and impeccable talent. He stepped in the industry as an assistant director on the films Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black. He made his acting debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007. He has been unstoppable ever since as he has delivered some terrific performances in Wake Up Sid!, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in the year 2011 was a turning point in his career as he established himself in the critics' good books. He is one of the most critically as well as commercially successful actors and enjoys a huge fan following. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha to Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju among others, his filmography consists of films of all genres. On the personal front, the actor has been dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt since a couple of years and the couple is majorly loved by their fans. On the professional front, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ranbir is also a favourite of every actor out there and on their wish list as they want to work with him. As we mentioned, he is a terrific actor and pulls off every role with ease! From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F to Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor, comment and tell us which actor do you want him to work with next!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 6
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    On Koffee With Karan, Sara had confessed that if given a choice, she wants to date Kartik Aaryan and would want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. However, later during her Kedarnath promotions, the RJ picketed over her statement that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor. To which Sara openly confessed that "I said I wanted to marry Ranbir long ago and I didn't want to be like, not anymore, that's rude!"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 6
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor would make a fabulous on-screen pair! What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 6
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Ranbir Kapoor and Tara Sutaria's onscreen chemistry would be beyond adorable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 6
    Alaya F

    Alaya F

    Jawaani Jaaneman debutante Alaya F defended Ranbir and Alia when asked about nepotism during one of her promotional interviews. In the interview, Alaya mentions Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to the nepotism debate. She said that their hard work speaks for themselves and their surname and family background have not made their journey in the film industry any easier. Speaking of which, Alaya and Ranbir would surely do wonders as co-stars, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 6
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani always wanted to work with Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking about it, she said in an interview, "Ranbir Kapoor. He is an endearing actor. I admire his natural flair for the craft."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

Sara and Tara .... in Kjo remake or KKHT

