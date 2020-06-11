Ranbir Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F or Ananya Panday, Which Gen Z actor should the star work with? COMMENT

1 / 6

Which new gen actor do you want Ranbir Kapoor to work with?

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress fans with his charming looks and impeccable talent. He stepped in the industry as an assistant director on the films Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black. He made his acting debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007. He has been unstoppable ever since as he has delivered some terrific performances in Wake Up Sid!, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in the year 2011 was a turning point in his career as he established himself in the critics' good books. He is one of the most critically as well as commercially successful actors and enjoys a huge fan following. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha to Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju among others, his filmography consists of films of all genres. On the personal front, the actor has been dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt since a couple of years and the couple is majorly loved by their fans. On the professional front, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ranbir is also a favourite of every actor out there and on their wish list as they want to work with him. As we mentioned, he is a terrific actor and pulls off every role with ease! From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F to Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor, comment and tell us which actor do you want him to work with next!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani