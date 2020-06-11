Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a game of football & fans fell in love with his sporty side; See THROWBACK pics

Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photos from his football matches in the city with his fellow stars from the entertainment industry revealed his passion for the sport. Check photos.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 16
    Ranbir Kapoor's throwback pictures playing football

    Ranbir Kapoor's throwback pictures playing football

    Ranbir Kapoor's on screen performances have surely left us spellbound but there are times when some details about his life which have completely left us surprised. For example one of the spectacular thing about Ranbir's preparation for any role was shared by his co-star Deepika Padukone in a film festival in the city, pointing out that" Ranbir doesn’t really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous." Ranbir Kapoor's absence from social media makes fans even more eager to know about the star. His special appearances in the form of pictures on his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's social grid sets the internet on fire. The actor's upcoming movie Brahmastra opposite beau Alia Bhatt helmed by his good friend and talented filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently made headlines as reports suggested that the movie's first look might be out this August. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and others who were shot extensively in London, Bulgaria, Varanasi, Scotland, Manali, and Mumbai. Their extravagant logo release was held last year in March. In first of its kind, 150 drones were used to lit the sky up to form the logo. A video of launch of logo at Kumbh Mela 2019 was launched by Fox Star Hindi. Ranbir's personal side with his family always wins the hearts of his millions of fans all across the world. The same goes for his public appearances with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. But today we have these photos of the actor when he stepped out several times for a game of football with his fellow stars from the entertainment industry. Take a look at these throwback photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 16
    The golden team

    The golden team

    The multitalented stars of the entertainment industry pose post their game.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 16
    With his teammates

    With his teammates

    All the stars in this pictures look pumped up for their game.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 16
    We miss these smiles on field

    We miss these smiles on field

    Can't wait to witness these celebs acing their game again on the ground.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 5 / 16
    Ranbir in his sporty mood

    Ranbir in his sporty mood

    The celebrity football club plays for charity.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 16
    Warming up before the game

    Warming up before the game

    The actor performs some stretching exercises before hitting the ground.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 16
    Looking handsome as always

    Looking handsome as always

    The Sanju actor looks stunning in sporty attire.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    All ready for striking

    All ready for striking

    The actor utilizes his free time to indulge in his favourite sport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 16
    His intense looks

    His intense looks

    His intense looks making way to our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 16
    Can you guess his favourite football club?

    Can you guess his favourite football club?

    The actor amidst a serious conversation here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 16
    With his brothers

    With his brothers

    Ranbir with his brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain in this picture.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 12 / 16
    A picture which takes your breath away

    A picture which takes your breath away

    How good can one look! We love the natural setting of this throwback pic of the star.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 16
    Getting started with his game

    Getting started with his game

    Ranbir in his pumped up self for his game.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 14 / 16
    Rocking the neon jerseys

    Rocking the neon jerseys

    Ranbir caught candidly while having a conversation with his teammates.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 16
    With his buddy Arjun Kapoor

    With his buddy Arjun Kapoor

    Ranbir and Arjun pose for paparazzi. Did you notice Ranbir's signature pose here?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 16 / 16
    A game with Ahan Shetty

    A game with Ahan Shetty

    Ranbir practicing his game with soon to debut star kid Ahan Shetty.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

