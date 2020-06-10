Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor is the ultimate heart-throb of the nation and rules millions of fans out there. Here's taking you down the memory lane with his amazing throwback pics!
    Ranbir Kapoor's charming looks in these THROWBACK candid photos will make your hearts swoon

    Ranbir Kapoor's THROWBACK photos are worth checking out

    Brief: Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress fans with his charming looks and impeccable talent. He stepped in the industry as an assistant director on the films Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black. He made his acting debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007. He has been unstoppable ever since as he has delivered some terrific performances in Wake Up Sid!, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in the year 2011 was a turning point in his career as he established himself in the critics' good books. He is one of the most critically as well as commercially successful actors and enjoys a huge fan following. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha to Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju among others, his filmography consists of films of all genres. On the personal front, the actor has been dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt since a couple of years and the couple is majorly loved by their fans. Talking about the major buzz created by their relationship, the actor said in an interview, "I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it nicely." On the professional front, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. Speaking of which, here's taking you down a memory lane with his throwback photos!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Handsome as ever

    Handsome as ever

    Throwback to 2012 when he looked extremely handsome at an award ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Ranbir defines our mood

    Ranbir defines our mood

    When you see people roaming freely in the Unlock 1.0 despite a major rise in the number of cases.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    How cute!

    How cute!

    Raajneeti actor looks way too adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selfie time with fans

    Selfie time with fans

    The actor is extremely popular for his warmth and modest nature with the audience. He never fails to pose with them for a few selfies!

    Photo Credit : Getty images

    In conversation with Jay Deep Sahni

    In conversation with Jay Deep Sahni

    Ranbir and Jay Deep Sahni look engrossed in a major conversation at a press conference.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    That look you give someone when they say dislike your favourite

    That look you give someone when they say dislike your favourite

    That "Are you kidding me?" look you give when someone says they don't like Ranbir Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Such a charmer!

    Such a charmer!

    Ranbir Kapoor at the Dubai Film Festival in 2009.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Wondering when can we get back to routine

    Wondering when can we get back to routine

    When you realise you miss going to college and hanging out with your friends!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

