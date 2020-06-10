Ranbir Kapoor's charming looks in these THROWBACK candid photos will make your hearts swoon

1 / 9

Ranbir Kapoor's THROWBACK photos are worth checking out

Brief: Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress fans with his charming looks and impeccable talent. He stepped in the industry as an assistant director on the films Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black. He made his acting debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007. He has been unstoppable ever since as he has delivered some terrific performances in Wake Up Sid!, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in the year 2011 was a turning point in his career as he established himself in the critics' good books. He is one of the most critically as well as commercially successful actors and enjoys a huge fan following. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha to Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju among others, his filmography consists of films of all genres. On the personal front, the actor has been dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt since a couple of years and the couple is majorly loved by their fans. Talking about the major buzz created by their relationship, the actor said in an interview, "I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it nicely." On the professional front, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. Speaking of which, here's taking you down a memory lane with his throwback photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images