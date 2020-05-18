Ranbir Kapoor's photos with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni redefine their sibling bond, Check them out

1 / 13

Check out these photos of the Brahmastra actor with his sister

Legendary star Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world last month leaving the whole of Bollywood shocked. As a tribute to him, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos on social media with her dad Rishi Kapoor since his death. Recently, Riddhima posted a picture on her social media featuring daughter Samara, late Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, and brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, we could see Riddhima standing next to her dad Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir, while Neetu Kapoor holds granddaughter Samara stood at the front. The cute family picture stormed the internet within hours. A designer by profession, Riddhima's social media is filled with some adorable family pictures, her work and being a health enthusiast she also keeps sharing posts related to health and fitness every now and then. Due to Ranbir's absence from social networking platforms, we are able to see bits and pieces of his personal life on Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handles. Riddhima got married to businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006 and moved to the National Capital. The couple are parents to a cute daughter Samara. Recently Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others attended the 13th prayer meet of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima shared a picture of the same with her younger brother captioning it as "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you". Today we have some amazing throwback photos of the two siblings Ranbir and Riddhima which will surely win your heart. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram