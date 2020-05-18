Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor's photos with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni redefine their sibling bond, Check them out

Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's delightful throwback pictures are here to drive away your Monday blues. Check them out
May 18, 2020
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these photos of the Brahmastra actor with his sister

    Check out these photos of the Brahmastra actor with his sister

    Legendary star Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world last month leaving the whole of Bollywood shocked. As a tribute to him, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos on social media with her dad Rishi Kapoor since his death. Recently, Riddhima posted a picture on her social media featuring daughter Samara, late Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, and brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, we could see Riddhima standing next to her dad Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir, while Neetu Kapoor holds granddaughter Samara stood at the front. The cute family picture stormed the internet within hours. A designer by profession, Riddhima's social media is filled with some adorable family pictures, her work and being a health enthusiast she also keeps sharing posts related to health and fitness every now and then. Due to Ranbir's absence from social networking platforms, we are able to see bits and pieces of his personal life on Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handles. Riddhima got married to businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006 and moved to the National Capital. The couple are parents to a cute daughter Samara. Recently Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others attended the 13th prayer meet of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima shared a picture of the same with her younger brother captioning it as "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you". Today we have some amazing throwback photos of the two siblings Ranbir and Riddhima which will surely win your heart. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    The sweetest throwback

    The sweetest throwback

    Arent Ranbir and Riddhima the cutest as kids?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Selfie game on point

    Selfie game on point

    Mama and Mumma in one frame with Samara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Sunkissed memories with the best

    Sunkissed memories with the best

    Riddhima with her brother taking the proper advantage of sunlight to click this sweet selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    When your brother is your partner in crime

    When your brother is your partner in crime

    Riddhima and Ranbir in their playful self in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Remembering Dad

    Remembering Dad

    Ranbir Kapoor with Riddhima at Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Playing dressup in a true royal way

    Playing dressup in a true royal way

    The two cute munchkins all dressed up in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    The most peaceful place in the whole wide world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Cuteness personified with this picture

    Cuteness personified with this picture

    We love this happy picture of the Kapoors in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Can you recognize these kids?

    Can you recognize these kids?

    Karisma, Riddhima, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor are too sweet in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Mumma's favourite posers

    Mumma's favourite posers

    An adorable Ranbir with his mom and sister indulged in his own world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    We are family

    We are family

    The Kapoor with Alia Bhatt flaunting their sweet smiles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Selfie trio

    Selfie trio

    Ranbir seems to be the coolest mama with some pictures with Samara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

