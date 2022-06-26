Ranbir Kapoor's Spain selfies to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Paris vacay, see this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor's Spain Diaries

It has been a truly global week for Bollywood as several actors have been making an impression outside India. Just like his wife Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting in London for her first ever Hollywood film, Ranbir Kapoor too was in Spain for the filming of his upcoming romantic comedy being helmed by Luv Ranjan. Shooting with Shraddha Kapoor, the actors' fans made sure to spot them in Spain and click selfies. A couple of fans gathered outside Ranbir's hotel in Spain and waited to meet the actor. Ranbir also obliged fans with autographs and selfies. Isn't this happy picture proof enough?

Photo Credit : Instagram