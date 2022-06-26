Ranbir Kapoor's Spain selfies to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Paris vacay, see this week's viral photos

It has been a truly global week for Bollywood as several actors have been making an impression outside India. Just like his wife Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting in London for her first ever Hollywood film, Ranbir Kapoor too was in Spain for the filming of his upcoming romantic comedy being helmed by Luv Ranjan. Shooting with Shraddha Kapoor, the actors' fans made sure to spot them in Spain and click selfies. A couple of fans gathered outside Ranbir's hotel in Spain and waited to meet the actor. Ranbir also obliged fans with autographs and selfies. Isn't this happy picture proof enough?
Photo Credit : Instagram
It was a party night for Gen-Z actors Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor who were joined by soon-to-debut Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. It was a night full of bling as the actresses turned up in some stunning and stylish outfits.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took off to the Swiss mountains with their kids, Misha and Zain, in tow. The couple have been sharing some super special moments from their trip, like this one right here. Sharing this family photo, Shahid captioned it, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my loves."
Ahead of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun took off to Paris for a romantic holiday and to celebrate the actor's birthday. With the iconic Eiffel tower in the distance, Arjun shared this photo and wrote, "Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes."
This week, International Yoga Day was marked across the world. Bollywood celebs swear by yoga and one of them is Anushka Sharma. Sharing a series of photos, the actress wrote, "A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures...A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness."
The trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt stepped out in sharp black outfits as they all came together to launch the trailer of Shamshera at a grand event in the city.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
