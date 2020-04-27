X
Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ananya Panday, 10 THROWBACK pics of B Town stars that caught our attention

Bollywood stars are obsessed with social media and keep treating their fans with some of their most amazing throwback photos. Check out 10 photos of B Town stars that deserves all your attention.
7964 reads Mumbai Updated: April 27, 2020 05:34 pm
  • 1 / 11
    THROWBACK pics of B Town stars that caught our attention

    brief: From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif and others, our favourite B-Town celebs love to keep in touch with their fans through social media. Be it gym videos, no-makeup selfies, vacation snaps or their ravishing red carpet looks, their social media feed is a true delight for every fan. While many stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra have been on social media for the longest time, celebs like Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a storm on the internet when they made their social media debut. One of the most awaited appearances on Instagram is that of Ranbir Kapoor who is even otherwise a super popular star who enjoys a massive fan following. Amid lockdown, stars are spending their time testing their culinary skills, making fitness videos, taking the social media challenges, turning house helps and working from home. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's banter on social media is super entertaining while ace filmmaker Karan Johar's series #LockDownWithTheJohars featuring his munchkins Roohi and Yash. Through social media, the actors also take their admirers a trip down memory lane with some memorable flashback snaps which are the perfect blasts from the pasts. These photos often go viral on the internet and are highly loved. Today we have listed some of the times that stars' throwback photos caught all our attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan's throwback snap with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim is worth checking out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    The heartthrob poses with his dad Rishi Kapoor in this flashback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The Student Of The Year debutante looks pretty as ever in this snap with the star Ranveer Singh!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's throwback snaps before she became an actress is hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan recently posted this blast from the past photo with his mother Laali Dhawan!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The actress' childhood photo on her feed broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Chhapaak actress looks cute as a button in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara has always been a stunner and this picture is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi's throwback photo with mom Sridevi is all hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Could she be any prettier?!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

