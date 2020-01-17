Home
Sara & Kartik to Alia & Ranbir, here's a list of rumoured & current couples who are working together in films

It is always a treat to watch couples share screen space with each other in movies. Today, take a look at the list of rumoured and current couples and the films they are working on.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Rumoured & current couples who will be sharing screen space in movies

    Rumoured & current couples who will be sharing screen space in movies

    It is always a treat to watch couples share screen space with each other in movies. Recently, power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seen together in Om Raut's directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay played the titular role of Tanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's general and Kajol essayed the role of his wife Savitribai Malusare. The couple delivered a spectacular performance in the same. Over the years, many couples including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared screen space with each other and wowed us with their chemistry and performance on-screen. There are many who starred opposite each other in a movie and later parted ways. This year, we have many rumoured couples who are coming together for a film. Take a look at the list of rumoured and current couples and the films they are working on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik and Sara are all set to share screen space with each other in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The first look was released yesterday. The trailer will be out today. Love Aaj Kal will share the beautiful love story of Kartik and Sara from 1990-2020. The same will be releasing on Valentine's Day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    Sidharth and Kiara are one of the rumoured couples who are grabbing major headlines. The rumoured couple will be seen in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershaah.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

    Rumour has it that Sushant Singh Rajput is dating Rhea Chakraborty. A few days back, Sushant shared a picture of Rhea on his Instagram story and called her "Meri Jalebi". Apparently, they will be seen in a movie called "Happy Anniversary."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 5
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Star couple Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

