Shamshera duo Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s bond is a visual delight for fans, here’s proof; PHOTOS

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Both of them enjoy a massive following. When Ranbir played Sanjay in his biopic titled Sanju, fans could not believe the similarity these two stars shared, both in terms of looks and personality. Ranbir brilliantly adapted every single trait of Sanjay and brought it alive on the big screen. Well, now these two are all set to share screen-space in Shamshera and fans are super excited for it. Since the teaser of the film released today, we thought of listing down the pictures of Sanjay and Ranbir that are proof of their bond.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Look at at the smile Sanjay and Ranbir have on their faces as they hug each other. Does this picture need to be described in words? It speaks a thousand words about their bond.
Ranbir and Sanjay are indeed 2 of the biggest stars in Bollywood and it is not often that you get to see two big stars in one frame. This picture yet again is proof of their camaraderie.
It was a moment of delight for fans as the reel and real 'Sanju' were snapped chatting on the sets of Shamshera. This is one of the first pictures to have come from the sets of Shamshera and the excitement levels of the fans to see the 2 stars went a notch higher.
Sanjay and Ranbir will not be sharing the screen space for the first time in Shamshera, they have done that before in Sanju as well. The two stars collaborated for a song in that film and indeed fans loved it.
Photo Credit : YouTube
