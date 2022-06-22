Shamshera duo Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s bond is a visual delight for fans, here’s proof; PHOTOS

Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:27 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Sanjay Dutt & Ranbir Kapoor's bond

    Sanjay Dutt & Ranbir Kapoor's bond

    Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Both of them enjoy a massive following. When Ranbir played Sanjay in his biopic titled Sanju, fans could not believe the similarity these two stars shared, both in terms of looks and personality. Ranbir brilliantly adapted every single trait of Sanjay and brought it alive on the big screen. Well, now these two are all set to share screen-space in Shamshera and fans are super excited for it. Since the teaser of the film released today, we thought of listing down the pictures of Sanjay and Ranbir that are proof of their bond.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 5
    The brotherly hug

    The brotherly hug

    Look at at the smile Sanjay and Ranbir have on their faces as they hug each other. Does this picture need to be described in words? It speaks a thousand words about their bond.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 5
    Two superstars in a frame

    Two superstars in a frame

    Ranbir and Sanjay are indeed 2 of the biggest stars in Bollywood and it is not often that you get to see two big stars in one frame. This picture yet again is proof of their camaraderie.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 5
    Sanjus Reunite

    Sanjus Reunite

    It was a moment of delight for fans as the reel and real 'Sanju' were snapped chatting on the sets of Shamshera. This is one of the first pictures to have come from the sets of Shamshera and the excitement levels of the fans to see the 2 stars went a notch higher.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    The on-screen bond

    The on-screen bond

    Sanjay and Ranbir will not be sharing the screen space for the first time in Shamshera, they have done that before in Sanju as well. The two stars collaborated for a song in that film and indeed fans loved it.

    Photo Credit : YouTube