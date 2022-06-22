Shamshera duo Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s bond is a visual delight for fans, here’s proof; PHOTOS

1 / 5

Sanjay Dutt & Ranbir Kapoor's bond

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Both of them enjoy a massive following. When Ranbir played Sanjay in his biopic titled Sanju, fans could not believe the similarity these two stars shared, both in terms of looks and personality. Ranbir brilliantly adapted every single trait of Sanjay and brought it alive on the big screen. Well, now these two are all set to share screen-space in Shamshera and fans are super excited for it. Since the teaser of the film released today, we thought of listing down the pictures of Sanjay and Ranbir that are proof of their bond.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla