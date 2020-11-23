Advertisement
Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor: When celebs turned photographers and clicked splendid photos of their partners

From Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, here's a look at splendid photos of the celebs clicked by their partners
7878 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    When celebs turned photographers for their partners

    From sharing selfies, vacay photos, workout videos and jaw-dropping pictures from photo shoots and more, celebrities know how to keep their fans entertained and social media game on point. Often, we have seen many celebrities share some mesmerising and beautiful pictures of themselves clicked by their partners. Virat Kohli has turned photographer for his lovely wife and actress Anushka Sharma multiple times. Not only Virat, we have Sushmita Sen's boyfriend, who is a model by profession, Rohman Shawl clicks some really stunning pictures of the actress. His photography skills are on point. Ranbir Kapoor, who is not on any social media platforms is an amazing photographer. How do we know that? Thanks to Alia Bhatt's Instagram, she keeps sharing some mesmerizing pictures of herself clicked by RK. Having said that, we have compiled few pictures of the celebs clicked by their partners.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Though RK is not on any social media platforms, Alia keeps sharing pictures on Instagram clicked by him. Seriously, how beautiful is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor often share wonderful pictures of his wife Mira Rajput clicked by him.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the 'IT' couples. This picture of the actress clicked by Kohli is too beautiful for words.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

    Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

    Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt turned photographer for his beautiful wife Maanayata Dutt.

    Photo Credit : Maanayata Dutt Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer and Deepika are 'IT' couples of Bollywood. Deepika is looking beyond pretty in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Throwback to the when Abhishek turned photographer as Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed for him during their Maldives vacay.

    Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

    Sharing this picture, Pulkit wrote, "Picture clichè hai, bandi special! #happyvalentinesday @kriti.kharbanda."

    Photo Credit : Pulkit Samrat Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun and Malaika are one of the most loved couples in the industry. This lovely picture of Malaika is captured by Arjun Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

    Rohman Shawl has turned photographer for Sushmita many times. This picture proves his photography skills are on point.

    Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram

