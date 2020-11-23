Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor: When celebs turned photographers and clicked splendid photos of their partners

1 / 10

When celebs turned photographers for their partners

From sharing selfies, vacay photos, workout videos and jaw-dropping pictures from photo shoots and more, celebrities know how to keep their fans entertained and social media game on point. Often, we have seen many celebrities share some mesmerising and beautiful pictures of themselves clicked by their partners. Virat Kohli has turned photographer for his lovely wife and actress Anushka Sharma multiple times. Not only Virat, we have Sushmita Sen's boyfriend, who is a model by profession, Rohman Shawl clicks some really stunning pictures of the actress. His photography skills are on point. Ranbir Kapoor, who is not on any social media platforms is an amazing photographer. How do we know that? Thanks to Alia Bhatt's Instagram, she keeps sharing some mesmerizing pictures of herself clicked by RK. Having said that, we have compiled few pictures of the celebs clicked by their partners.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram