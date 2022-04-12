Wake Up Sid to Rockstar, 5 movies where we adore Ranbir Kapoor as the 'lover boy'

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor as lover boy in movies

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. Their fans are super excited and happy. The couple has been redefining love goals for all of us. After all, it is one of the most high-profile matches in tinsel town. And more than that, it makes us restore our faith in love. Alia has had a crush on Ranbir ever since she was 12 years old and today, she is ready to marry the love of her life. Ranbir is known as the chocolate boy of the industry. Before him, it was his late father Rishi Kapoor who was the chocolate boy of his era. Ranbir has continued his legacy. Ranbir’s pretty looks are adored by all his admirers. He is super handsome, and lean and his amazing acting skills are popular throughout the industry. He has delivered some beautiful gems in his career. Be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Wake Up Sid, we love cutie Ranbir and his boyish charm. Here are some of his lover boy movies that you need to watch ahead of his wedding.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani