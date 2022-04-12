Wake Up Sid to Rockstar, 5 movies where we adore Ranbir Kapoor as the 'lover boy'

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. Their fans are super excited and happy. The couple has been redefining love goals for all of us. After all, it is one of the most high-profile matches in tinsel town. And more than that, it makes us restore our faith in love. Alia has had a crush on Ranbir ever since she was 12 years old and today, she is ready to marry the love of her life. Ranbir is known as the chocolate boy of the industry. Before him, it was his late father Rishi Kapoor who was the chocolate boy of his era. Ranbir has continued his legacy. Ranbir’s pretty looks are adored by all his admirers. He is super handsome, and lean and his amazing acting skills are popular throughout the industry. He has delivered some beautiful gems in his career. Be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Wake Up Sid, we love cutie Ranbir and his boyish charm. Here are some of his lover boy movies that you need to watch ahead of his wedding.
Wake Up Sid will always be our comfort movie. Siddharth Mehra and Aisha Banerjee are just too adorable and we ship them too hard. Sid's innocent, unconditional love will always be the kind of love we'd want in our lives.
Another beautiful masterpiece from Ranbir. This movie takes us back to our golden college days and your very first, super painful heartbreak. It is an emotional rollercoaster ride and Ranbir's love is equal parts sad and beautiful.
This movie not emphasises romantic love but also brings out the essence of platonic love. Friends are your biggest support and their love can make or break you. But of course, Bunny and Naina will always hold a special place in our hearts.
We cannot forget this chaotic yet beautiful story about unrequited love. Ranbir really has done all kinds of romantic hero roles and always exceeds our expectations with his marvelous performances.
This movie is a lighthearted, sweet movie that is an instant mood uplifter. We love the sweet dynamic between Ranbir and Katrina in this movie. Moreover, you are sure to have a good laugh!
