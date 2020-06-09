When Ranbir Kapoor couldn't keep his hands off Alia Bhatt as they stepped out for a Christmas party; See Pics

1 / 9

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas throwback photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship has always made headlines. Recently Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with Ranbir's pet dogs and captioned it as"They make everything better." Alia won our hearts today yet again when the actress made her house help Rashida 's birthday special and surprised her with a cake. The two are seen cutting the cake together in a video posted by Rashida on Instagram, as everyone around them including Shaheen Bhatt sang Happy Birthday for Rashida. Although Ranbir is absent from all social media platforms, Alia's social media gives us a sneak peek into their family gatherings and vacation snaps. Alia has been a solid anchor for Ranbir recently and we cant wait to see the two of them in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra soon. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's relationship made major headlines back in 2018 when they stepped out together and posed for the paparazzi at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. While Alia wore a lemon green lehenga, Ranbir donned a white sherwani and the couple looked stunning. The pictures from that event are still one of the most loved photos of the actors. With the ongoing lockdown, Alia's Instagram has been giving us some major relationship goals, one of them also includes a mirror selfie of Alia Bhatt with a shorter hairstyle and she captioned it as " P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop" which gave her fans hint about Ranbir being the person giving her a new hairstyle. Today, we have these throwback photos of the couple where they are seen having a fun banter and Ranbir couldn't keep his hands off the stunning actress at last year's Christmas bash in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's home. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani