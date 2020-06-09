Advertisement
When Ranbir Kapoor couldn't keep his hands off Alia Bhatt as they stepped out for a Christmas party; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's throwback pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash reveal a lot about how they enjoy each other's chemistry. Check photos.
7240 reads Mumbai
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship has always made headlines. Recently Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with Ranbir's pet dogs and captioned it as"They make everything better." Alia won our hearts today yet again when the actress made her house help Rashida 's birthday special and surprised her with a cake. The two are seen cutting the cake together in a video posted by Rashida on Instagram, as everyone around them including Shaheen Bhatt sang Happy Birthday for Rashida. Although Ranbir is absent from all social media platforms, Alia's social media gives us a sneak peek into their family gatherings and vacation snaps. Alia has been a solid anchor for Ranbir recently and we cant wait to see the two of them in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra soon. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's relationship made major headlines back in 2018 when they stepped out together and posed for the paparazzi at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. While Alia wore a lemon green lehenga, Ranbir donned a white sherwani and the couple looked stunning. The pictures from that event are still one of the most loved photos of the actors. With the ongoing lockdown, Alia's Instagram has been giving us some major relationship goals, one of them also includes a mirror selfie of Alia Bhatt with a shorter hairstyle and she captioned it as " P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop" which gave her fans hint about Ranbir being the person giving her a new hairstyle. Today, we have these throwback photos of the couple where they are seen having a fun banter and Ranbir couldn't keep his hands off the stunning actress at last year's Christmas bash in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's home. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas bash at her residence last year inviting her close group of friends and family members. Ranbir Kapoor had a plus one when he arrived with Alia Bhatt. The duo cut a beautiful picture together.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Even more exciting was the fact that for this rare time, the duo didn’t shy away from showing off their chemistry in front of the cameras.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    The couple arrived together and posed together, RK kept his hand around Alia's neck which made her blush instantly.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    RK opted for a grey T-Shirt and blue distressed jeans. He teamed it up with a blue cap and grey sneakers. While the Gully Boy actress was seen in a royal blue robe-style mini dress. She paired it up with orange strappy heels and a small clutch.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    The two couldn't stop laughing as they reached the venue and kept their conversation on even in front of the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Ranbir had his one arm wrapped around Alia’s shoulders and the duo looked totally jolly and comfortable in each other’s company.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Making a stunning style statement again was Alia with her wrap dress and neon heels for the event.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    The two look amazing together in this throwback picture making us impatient for their on-screen chemistry.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

