Randhir Kapoor sharing a photo of grandson to Katrina posting Vicky’s snap: Social media mishaps of Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities have often “accidentally” shared pictures on the social media, giving way to rumours and controversies. Read ahead to take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Bollywood actors who “accidentally” posted on social media

    Bollywood actors who “accidentally” posted on social media

    The Bollywood industry is one of the biggest movie industries in the world. There are many people who come to try their luck in Bollywood as it gives a chance to people from every nook and corner to showcase their talent on-screen. Once the actors become successful in Bollywood and start gaining a huge fanbase, there are many people who follow them and want to know about their lives. Ever since the world has gone digital, staying updated about the lives of celebrities especially has become easy. Any news spreads like fire, giving no time for the stars to rectify what they shared on the internet “by mistake”. There are times when Bollywood celebrities share things on the social media, not knowing the consequences it can have and face a lot of backlash for those posts. Here are names of some of the very popular Bollywood celebrities who “accidentally” shared a post on the social media, giving way to controversies and rumours. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Randhir Kapoor

    Randhir Kapoor

    Randhir Kapoor shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second born on the social media, but immediately deleted it as the celebrity couple have not revealed the babyboy’s name or face yet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Katrina Kaif’s accidental live

    Katrina Kaif’s accidental live

    Katrina Kaif accidentally went live on Instagram without realising and left her fans and followers amused.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Janhvi-Kartik digital story

    Janhvi-Kartik digital story

    Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have started to follow each other again on Instagram after “accidentally” unfollowing each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Ananya Panday’s phone number leak

    Ananya Panday’s phone number leak

    Ananya Panday’s younger sister Rysa Panday accidentally shared her number on the internet but deleted it soon after she realised her goof-up.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Daisy Shah’s “fake candid”

    Daisy Shah’s “fake candid”

    Daisy Shah shared a picture of herself laughing while “pretending” to read the book, A Thousand Splendid Suns for which she was trolled.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Mallika Sherawat playing chess

    Mallika Sherawat playing chess

    Mallika Sherawat’s picture of herself playing chess having two white queens on the board left many people in splits and they trolled the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Tara Sutaria’s “love for milk”

    Tara Sutaria’s “love for milk”

    Tara Sutaria gets clicked while holding a bowl of cereal while the milk is falling on the floor and getting wasted for which the actor had to face a lot of backlash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Katrina Kaif’s picture with Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif’s picture with Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif shared a picture with sister, Isabelle Kaif while on a vacation where her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal could be seen through the reflection on the glass door and that’s why the actor deleted the picture within minutes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram