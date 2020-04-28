X
Rangoli Chandel to Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Find out why THESE 5 celebrities' Twitter handles were suspended

Speaking about celebrity Twitter suspensions, we have a list of famous personalities whose accounts were suspended in the past. And today, we take a look at why it happened.
April 28, 2020
  • 1 / 6
    Here's why these 5 celebrities' Twitter handles were suspended

    There are many celebrities who are active social media users. Celebs make sure to entertain and connect with their fans and followers through social media apps. Very often, many celebs share their views on a particular matter which, at times, doesn't go down well with many who as active as celebs. Speaking about Twitter, in particular, it is one of the most used apps for various reasons. Like other social media apps, Twitter also comes with its own rules which need to be followed or else, chances are that your account will get suspended, be it temporarily or permanent. There are many instances when a Twitter account has been suspended, irrespective of whether the person is a celebrity or not. Speaking about celebrity Twitter suspensions, we have a list of famous personalities whose accounts were suspended in the past. And today, we take a look at why it happened.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Rangoli Chandel

    Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is one celebrity whose Twitter account was recently suspended. For the uninitiated, it happened after she was called out by Farah Khan Ali and netizens for hurting people's personal and religious sentiments through her tweets. In one of her tweets, she wrote that all those people who have been attacking doctors should be shot. The same didn't go down well and her account was temporarily suspended. Reacting to it, Rangoli later slammed the platform and also lashed out at Farah Khan Ali.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Abhijeet Bhattacharya

    Last year, Abhijeet Bhattacharya made headlines after his Twitter account was suspended. It so happened when he tweeted offensive remarks against women including a female JNU student-activist after she tweeted against BJP.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Kamaal Rashid Khan

    Joining the list is Kamaal Rashid Khan also known as KRK who is quite popular for various reasons. His account was suspended after he revealed the climax of Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar. That's not all! He further criticised the film and also wrote offensive remarks about Aamir Khan.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 6
    PewDiePie

    PewDiePie is a famous YouTuber. Some might remember him because of his tweets about Ekta Kapoor's shows. His account was temporarily suspended after his tweets presented him as a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It was all just a joke but he played along with it which lead to the spread of fake news and hence, his account was suspended by Twitter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Rose McGowan

    Joining the list is Hollywood actress Rose McGowan whose account was suspended after she posted a series of tweets accusing actor Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct. Her Twitter was suspended for 12 hours and Twitter later revealed that McGowan had included a private phone number in one of her tweets which is prohibited in the site's privacy policy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

