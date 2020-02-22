Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee's workout pictures will inspire you to hit the gym

1 / 8

Rani Chatterjee's workout pictures

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular and well-known actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is popular for her roles in film like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. The actress has lately been in news for her mind-blowing transformation that will leave you stunned. The actress reportedly lost 18 kilos over a span of the last few months. She will be soon seen in the upcoming tenth season of the very popular adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans cannot wait to watch her unleash her adventurous side. This season will also feature contestants like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande, Radio Jockey Malishka and Balraj Syal among others. Meanwhile, check out the actress' best workout pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram