Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee's workout pictures will inspire you to hit the gym

Rani Chatterjee's weight loss journey is truly inspiring and sets major fitness goals. Check out her workout pictures that will inspire you to hit the gym right away.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: February 23, 2020 02:15 pm
    Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular and well-known actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is popular for her roles in film like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. The actress has lately been in news for her mind-blowing transformation that will leave you stunned. The actress reportedly lost 18 kilos over a span of the last few months. She will be soon seen in the upcoming tenth season of the very popular adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans cannot wait to watch her unleash her adventurous side. This season will also feature contestants like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande, Radio Jockey Malishka and Balraj Syal among others. Meanwhile, check out the actress' best workout pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rani's determination is what her fans strive to achieve.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This picture will leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rani focused on losing all the extra flab with the constant hard work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Relax time is one of the major essentials post workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rani gives perfect workout motivation in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her weight loss journey will truly give you major fitness goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The post workout glow on Rani Chatterjee's face is amazing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Options