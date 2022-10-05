The Tanhaji actress wore a white and red colour saree and was seen playing sindoor with her sister Tanishaa.
Rani Mukerji also greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands.
Amid the festivities, both cousin sisters pose for the shutterbugs. Their faces were immersed with sindoor and were looking happy.
The actress, who looked pretty in a traditional Bengali saree, was seen offering sweets to people.
Tanishaa all decked up in a traditional Bengali manner posed with Sumona Chakravarti for the camera.
Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia: 5 Mushy pics of new...
The Ghost Released: Sonal Chauhan, Praveen Sattaru...
Alia Bhatt’s baby shower sees Neetu Kapoor, Riddhi...
PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s hair being a luscious ...