Rani Mukerji's top 5 powerful performances

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has given us some of the best films. She has time and again proved her versatility with the choices of roles. Rani Mukerji is hands-down, the OG queen of Bollywood, it's her world and we are just living in it! Known for her impactful, gut-wrenchingly real performances, Rani has always championed women-centric storylines and aced such portrayals. Here are the Top 5 portrayals by Rani Mukerji.