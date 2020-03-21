Home
Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: 7 Times the actress pulled off a saree with sheer elegance

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. When it comes to fashion, Rani's style is always up to the mark. Over the years, she has made several appearances in saree. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our favourite saree looks of the actress.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2020 10:02 am
  • 1 / 8
    Rani Mukerji Birthday Special

    Rani Mukerji Birthday Special

    Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. The actress has given many memorable performances in her career. We all loved her as Tina Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and also as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani. Some of her other films include Ghulam, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Bali, Saathiya, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, Hickhi, and more. The stunning actress wows us every time she is on-screen. Given her powerful performances in so many films, Rani has proved that she is a versatile actress. Up next, she will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli's sequel. Fans of the actress are super excited about the film. When it comes to fashion, Rani's style is always up to the mark. The actress has got her own style and she likes to keep it as simple as possible. Over the years, she has made several appearances in saree. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our favourite saree looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Rani Mukerji Birthday, Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji

    Beyond beautiful

    For one of the events, Rani donned a beautiful silk saree and impressed us with her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    So elegant

    So elegant

    For Durga Puja celebrations, Rani looked pretty in a fadish brown coloured saree with a shiny blouse.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Rani Mukerji Birthday, Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress' smile just adds more beauty to the photo.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Perfect steal

    Perfect steal

    We would want to steal this saree from the actress' wardrobe!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, Rani looked simply gorgeous in an embellished green coloured saree and teamed it up with matching jewelry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Pretty in white

    Pretty in white

    The Mardaani actress looked ravishing in a white saree.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Rani Mukerji Birthday, Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji

    Beauty personified

    For Durga Puja celebrations, Rani opted for a white saree and looked ethereal.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

