Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: 7 Times the actress pulled off a saree with sheer elegance

Rani Mukerji Birthday Special

Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. The actress has given many memorable performances in her career. We all loved her as Tina Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and also as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani. Some of her other films include Ghulam, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Bali, Saathiya, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, Hickhi, and more. The stunning actress wows us every time she is on-screen. Given her powerful performances in so many films, Rani has proved that she is a versatile actress. Up next, she will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli's sequel. Fans of the actress are super excited about the film. When it comes to fashion, Rani's style is always up to the mark. The actress has got her own style and she likes to keep it as simple as possible. Over the years, she has made several appearances in saree. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our favourite saree looks of the actress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani