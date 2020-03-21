/
Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: 7 Times the actress pulled off a saree with sheer elegance
Rani Mukerji Birthday: Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. When it comes to fashion, Rani's style is always up to the mark. Over the years, she has made several appearances in saree. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our favourite saree looks of the actress.
Updated: March 21, 2020 10:02 am
Rani Mukerji Birthday Special
Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. The actress has given many memorable performances in her career. We all loved her as Tina Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and also as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani. Some of her other films include Ghulam, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Bali, Saathiya, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, Hickhi, and more. The stunning actress wows us every time she is on-screen. Given her powerful performances in so many films, Rani has proved that she is a versatile actress. Up next, she will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli's sequel. Fans of the actress are super excited about the film. When it comes to fashion, Rani's style is always up to the mark. The actress has got her own style and she likes to keep it as simple as possible. Over the years, she has made several appearances in saree. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our favourite saree looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Beyond beautiful
For one of the events, Rani donned a beautiful silk saree and impressed us with her look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
So elegant
For Durga Puja celebrations, Rani looked pretty in a fadish brown coloured saree with a shiny blouse.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Simplicity at its best
The actress' smile just adds more beauty to the photo.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Perfect steal
We would want to steal this saree from the actress' wardrobe!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Drop dead gorgeous
For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, Rani looked simply gorgeous in an embellished green coloured saree and teamed it up with matching jewelry.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pretty in white
The Mardaani actress looked ravishing in a white saree.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Beauty personified
For Durga Puja celebrations, Rani opted for a white saree and looked ethereal.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
