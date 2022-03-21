5 Times Rani Mukerji made us fall in love with her sarees

Published on Mar 21, 2022 09:08 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Best of Rani Mukerji's saree looks

    It was with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat that Rani Mukerji made her big-screen debut in 1996 and went on to become one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Over the years, the actress has starred in several blockbusters and it won't be wrong to say that there is certainly no other like her. There is hardly any outfit that is as versatile as a saree and Rani Mukerji has shown us how to ace it. Be it an award show or a festival, she has a way of giving her sarees a trendy and elegant twist. Here's a look at five times Rani Mukerji looked beautiful in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    Beyond beautiful

    For one of the events, Rani wore a beautiful silk saree and impressed everyone with her ethnic look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    Elegance personified

    During Durga Puja celebrations, the actress looked lovely in a brown-coloured saree featuring a shiny blouse.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    Simplicity at its best

    The diva's smile just adds more beauty to the picture. The actress looked like a royal queen in Bengali attire.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    Perfect steal

    Anyone would want to steal this gorgeous pink and black saree from Rani's wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    For a wedding reception, the actress looked simply glamorous in an embellished green saree and teamed it up with matching jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk