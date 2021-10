1 / 6

Festive fervour is back!

The year 2020 dampened all our festive spirits but with a large number of Indians now becoming fully vaccinated, looks like the festive season is back in order. The past week Navratri and Durga Pooja were celebrated and Bollywood's Bengali brigade was out and about in fervour. Kajol and Rani Mukerji were spotted at a popular pandal in Mumbai and the divas looked every bit of stunning. Rani Mukerji was snapped only on one day and the actress wore a bright yellow saree. While she matched with the decor, the actress looked radiant as she graced the occasion with her rare appearance. As for Kajol, the actress was snapped on multiple days. While one day she dressed up in a pretty pink saree, on another occasion she looked ravishing in blue. So, check out which celebrity made the most noise on social media this week. Here are the viral photos of the week:

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla