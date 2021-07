1 / 8

Rannvijay Singha's photos with his family

Rannvijay Singha is a popular actor and television personality. Along with being talked about for his work on-screen, he is also often spotted making the headlines for his adorable love story with his wife, Priyanka Singha. Priyanka and Rannvijay met each other for the first time at a common friend’s party and felt an instant connection. The to-be-mother revealed that it was when they met at a party again that she got into a conversation with him and found him funny, and was impressed by his wit and dance moves. The couple got closer to each other after meeting a couple of times when Priyanka had absolutely no idea about Rannvijay Singha being a successful television personality. After dating each other for three years, Priyanka Singha and Rannvijay Singha tied the knot in 2014 in a grand wedding. In 2017, the two became proud parents of an adorable little baby girl, Kainaat Singha and are expecting their second child in 2021. Here are pictures of Rannvijay Singha that will prove he is a complete family man and the actor’s wife and daughter are his lifelines. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram