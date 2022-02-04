5 Things you probably didn't know about real roadie Rannvijay Singha

Be it his enchanting smile or rugged look, everything about Rannvijay Singha is lovely. We saw him on television for the first time as a contestant on Roadies in 2003 and since then he has become the face of that reality show. However his fandom is not limited to Roadies, Rannvijay Singha is a fitness icon and an inspiration for many youngsters. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Rannvijay Singha.
Photo Credit : Sartaj Singh Sangha/Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha won the first season of Roadies and later became one of the hosts. Before setting on to the TV journey he was all set to join the Indian Army and had even qualified for the exams. So if he wouldn't have participated in Roadies, he would have served the nation by joining the Army.
Photo Credit : Rannvijay Singha Instagram
His love for bikes was so great that he took part in Roadies to win a new bike and not to become famous. The actor wanted to win the show to get his favourite bike Hero Honda Karizma.
The motto of his life is fitness. Unlike other celebs, Rannvijay has made health and fitness a lifestyle rather than treating it as a daily routine to look good. Rannvijay himself performs all the stunts given to him and makes sure to add a workout to his everyday schedule.
Despite being so famous among the youth, he is very grounded. The actor knows he is an inspiration for several young boys and girls in the country and thus does not get involved in activities that may tarnish his image.
The actor takes his duties very sincerely. On average Rannvijay reportedly works 18 hours a day and has no problem juggling between two jobs at the same time. So be it recording bytes or shooting for a TV show, if he has committed to do something, he will fulfil his duties