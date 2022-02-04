5 Things you probably didn't know about real roadie Rannvijay Singha

1 / 6

Everything about Rannvijay Singha

Be it his enchanting smile or rugged look, everything about Rannvijay Singha is lovely. We saw him on television for the first time as a contestant on Roadies in 2003 and since then he has become the face of that reality show. However his fandom is not limited to Roadies, Rannvijay Singha is a fitness icon and an inspiration for many youngsters. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Rannvijay Singha.

Photo Credit : Sartaj Singh Sangha/Rannvijay Singha