1 / 8

Bollywood actors who struggled before making it big in the industry

The Bollywood industry is one of the largest movie industries in the entire world. It is a place where millions of people from every nook and corner are given a chance to showcase their talent. The movies or projects made in this industry are on a very large scale, often making huge amounts of money at the box-office. But even though this industry is very supportive of artists from different places, a person’s career in any entertainment industry is often very unstable as only one or two people out of the ten people working towards a particular goal manage to successfully break records and make their place in the hearts of the people. As difficult as it is to sustain in this industry, the struggle behind entering the Bollywood industry is often big. Many actors who are one of Bollywood’s biggest names have struggled in this industry. Millions of people who admire their Bollywood idols today don’t even know the amount of hardwork and patience that went into becoming who they are. Here are names of some of Bollywood’s most popular superstars who have struggled a lot before making it big in Bollywood. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram