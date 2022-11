The funky pink hat

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love him for his never-ending energy and enthusiasm. Be it his fashion game, or his acting skills, everything stands out and fans never want to miss a chance to watch him on the silver screen. Well, he is popular not only in Bollywood and India but his fan following spreads across the globe. Recently, the actor was in Abu Dhabi to attend this year’s last Formula 1 race. Today, the star returned back to Mumbai and made a stylish exit from the Mumbai airport. His pink hat stole the show.