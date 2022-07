1 / 6

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s kissing pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for an adorable couple in tinselvile and there are no second thoughts about it. Be it onscreen or off the screen, Ranveer and Deepika are a treat to watch in one frame. From winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela or dishing out major couple goals with their married life of around four years, Ranveer and Deepika never miss out on a chance to make the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. Interestingly, as Ranveer and Deepika are quite active on social media, they are often seen sharing mushy pics with each other which often takes social media by storm. In fact, the power couple often gives a glimpse of their mushy moments to the fans which sheer love and dish out major relationship goals. And today, we bring you some of Ranveer and Deepika’s kissing pics which are all about unconditional love.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram