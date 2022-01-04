5 Best movies directed by Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is popular for his work in the Hindi film industry. He is married to actress and host Mini Mathur and has two children. He is one of the best directors in B-town. He started his career with the movie Kabul Express in 2006. The film received the Indira Gandhi Award in the category of Best Debut Film of a Director. Most of the Kabir Khan movies are in different league and set a new record every time they hit the theatre. Here's a look at some of the best films delivered by Kabir Khan.
Photo Credit : Kabir Khan's Instagram
Kabir Khan came back with a bang with superstar Salman Khan by his side. The movie tries to depict India-Pakistan relations with the love story of the two agents from the neighbouring countries. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's incredible chemistry, the film was a huge success.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
This was one of the biggest blockbusters directed by Kabir Khan that secured his place in the list of outstanding contemporary directors. The film featured Salman Khan and smashed all the box office records and won several awards.
Kabir Khan's directorial 83 brought alive several splendid moments from India's iconic win at cricket world cup 1983. The movie is a heroic tale of the Indian cricket team who brought home the cricket World Cup for the first time.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
In Kabir Khan's directorial Tubelight, Salman Khan was seen playing a child-man. The director bought a new story with this big-budget film which was completely different from his past outings.
Photo Credit : Bajrangi Bhaijaan Official Instagram
Kabir Khan once again explored India-Pakistan relations with his movie Phantom. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the director shelled out an edge of the seat thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.