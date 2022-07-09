5 candid confession of Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan 7

Updated on Jul 09, 2022 12:49 AM IST   |  5.9K
   
  • 1 / 6
    Ranveer Singh's candid confession

    Ranveer Singh's candid confession

    Koffee With Karan 7 has begun and it has already created a lot of hype. The first episode was graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. These two share a great bond with each other and as expected spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional life. Well, Ranveer was like a house on fire and he spoke his heart out in the episode. Today we list down 5 of his confessions that can never be forgotten.

    Photo Credit : Hotstar

  • 2 / 6
    Ranveer calls Karan 'nepo bias'

    Ranveer calls Karan 'nepo bias'

    Ranveer Singh mocked Karan Johar for 'nepo bias'. When KJo asked 'kya kar loge?' Ranveer said, "kya hi kar sakte hai, thoda aur struggle karna padega."

    Photo Credit : Hotstar

  • 3 / 6
    Ranveer's secret obsession with 'ass'

    Ranveer's secret obsession with 'ass'

    Ranveer shared that he has a secret obsession with butt and called himself an 'ass man'.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Ranveer has a sex playlist

    Ranveer has a sex playlist

    Ranveer revealed that he has a different playlist ready for different kinds of sex and this got Karan really amused.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Quickie in his vanity van

    Quickie in his vanity van

    Ranveer reveals having a quickie in the vanity van as the risk element involved makes it exciting.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 6 / 6
    Ranveer opens up on his suhagraat with Deepika

    Ranveer opens up on his suhagraat with Deepika

    Ranveer confessed that he was 'very on' for his suhaagraat after his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla