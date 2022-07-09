5 candid confession of Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 has begun and it has already created a lot of hype. The first episode was graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. These two share a great bond with each other and as expected spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional life. Well, Ranveer was like a house on fire and he spoke his heart out in the episode. Today we list down 5 of his confessions that can never be forgotten.
Photo Credit : Hotstar
Ranveer Singh mocked Karan Johar for 'nepo bias'. When KJo asked 'kya kar loge?' Ranveer said, "kya hi kar sakte hai, thoda aur struggle karna padega."
Ranveer shared that he has a secret obsession with butt and called himself an 'ass man'.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ranveer revealed that he has a different playlist ready for different kinds of sex and this got Karan really amused.
Ranveer reveals having a quickie in the vanity van as the risk element involved makes it exciting.
Ranveer confessed that he was 'very on' for his suhaagraat after his wedding with Deepika Padukone.