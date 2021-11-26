5 interesting things to know about Ranveer Singh's 83

1 / 6

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 to release on Christmas weekend

Some extraordinary moments hold a special place in our hearts forever. In India's sports history, it was the year 1983 when India's legendary Kapil Dev lifted the cricket World Cup trophy with glory. Ranveer Singh is all set to amuse his fans as Kapil Dev in the film 83. The much-awaited 83 film is set to release on 24th December this year. So, while we wait for Christmas this year for the 83 release, let's occupy ourselves with some trivia from Kabir Khan’s directorial 83. Here are 5 interesting things to know about Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone starrer 83.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram