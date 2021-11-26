5 interesting things to know about Ranveer Singh's 83

Some extraordinary moments hold a special place in our hearts forever. In India's sports history, it was the year 1983 when India's legendary Kapil Dev lifted the cricket World Cup trophy with glory. Ranveer Singh is all set to amuse his fans as Kapil Dev in the film 83. The much-awaited 83 film is set to release on 24th December this year. So, while we wait for Christmas this year for the 83 release, let's occupy ourselves with some trivia from Kabir Khan’s directorial 83. Here are 5 interesting things to know about Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone starrer 83.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
83 will be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first onscreen outing after their wedding. Earlier director Kabir Khan had revealed that he had initially not written the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife keeping Deepika Padukone in mind.
The 1983 World Cup was the third international cricket World Cup and India's first win beating West Indies who had been two times World Cup champions. Kabir Singh's directorial 83 features several other actors apart from Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone. Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Amrita Puri, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Nishant Dahiya will also be seen in ensemble roles.
Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen holding the cricket World Cup while nailing captain Kapil Dev's look. The moment of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983 was recreated for the film in the balcony of Lords Stadium itself where the match was held.
The shooting for 83 began in May 2019 in England and it was finished after a few months. For the character, Ranveer Singh stayed with Kapil Dev at his residence for over seven to eight days to get inspired from Dev's personal life to enhance his character's appeal in the movie.
Ranveer Singh and the entire star cast of the film have really undergone great training and research of the players whose roles they are playing. In the click, Ranveer Singh can be seen recreating the moment of the famous 'Natraj Shot' of Kapil Dev. The actor has left no stone unturned to recreate that shot and make it feel surreal.