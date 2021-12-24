5 Photos of Ranveer Singh prove why he is perfect for Kapil Dev's role in 83

1 / 6

5 Photos of Ranveer Singh from 83

Ranveer Singh's transformation into former Cricket Captain Kapil Dev for the movie 83 was not easy. The actor is famous for his dedication and hard work and never fails to impress his fans as he vows by every character he does. He gets immersed in every role he plays to give an outstanding performance. After playing iconic roles in Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, Gunday, Simmba, and a lot more, the actor is rocking in Kabir Khan's 83. Here's a look at 5 pictures that prove that no other actor could have aced the role of Kapil Dev as Ranveer did.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram