5 Photos of Ranveer Singh prove why he is perfect for Kapil Dev's role in 83

Ranveer Singh's transformation into former Cricket Captain Kapil Dev for the movie 83 was not easy. The actor is famous for his dedication and hard work and never fails to impress his fans as he vows by every character he does. He gets immersed in every role he plays to give an outstanding performance. After playing iconic roles in Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, Gunday, Simmba, and a lot more, the actor is rocking in Kabir Khan's 83. Here's a look at 5 pictures that prove that no other actor could have aced the role of Kapil Dev as Ranveer did.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
When it comes to playing a character, Ranveer does not leave any stone unturned to give his best. For acing the role of Kapil Dev in 83, the actor spent days with him to know him well. He even stayed at his residence to understand his personality better.
In 83's trailer, his fans were stunned to see Ranveer's look. The actor looked strikingly similar to Kapil Dev from the 80s.
It is known to all that Ranveer is the protagonist in the movie 83 as he portrays Kapil Dev. Fans initially couldn't differentiate between the two.
Ranveer Singh flawlessly mastered how Kapil Dev speaks. Interestingly, a very few might have noticed that Kapil Dev has a mole on his face which often goes unseen in the photos; and Ranveer even got that done precisely.
Right from the beginning of the trailer when Ranveer is being heard from inside the washroom, the audience can see that the real character has been brought to life in the film. When he steps up on the field, he even aced the shots played by the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.