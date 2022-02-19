5 Things about Ranveer Singh that make him irresistible

Ranveer Singh is one of the top Bollywood actors, who established his mark immediately. He is popular for his energetic style and quirky fashion sense. The actor never misses a chance to amaze his fans whenever he steps out in public. While his unconventional fashion choices and impactful performances often make headlines, there is so much about the actor that his fans don't know. Here's a look at interesting facts about Ranveer Singh you shouldn't miss out on.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
From bold prints, jump pants to gaudy jackets, he has pulled off every look with ease. Be it his hats, sunglasses, or moustache we love everything about him.
The actor never shies away from expressing his love for his sweetheart Deepika Padukone. He once expressed that he has met several girls in his life but Deepika is different from all. The way these lovebirds look at each other or giggle in one another's company cannot be missed.
Ranveer had once mentioned that he wants to be successful so that he can settle down in Goa after retirement. He also wants to own a few vintage vehicles in the garage and be the king of his castle.
His real name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He dropped his last name after entering the film industry as it is too long to remember.
The actor is totally Mumma's boy and is too attached to his mother.