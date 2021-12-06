5 Times Ranveer Singh made heads turn with his quirky looks

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is not only popular for his power-packed and energetic performances in movies, but also for his quirky looks. He is the only actor in B-town who has time and again raised the bar of fashion with his quirky and eccentric style preferences. From retro to funky, he leaves no stone unturned to experiment with his looks. Be it an award show, an event or a casual outing, the actor manages to lighten up any gathering with his colourful personality and his peculiar fashion sense. Here's a look at 5 times when Ranveer Singh made whacky fashion statements with his trendsetter attitude.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer has always managed to make headlines with his crazy and terrific ensembles, which serve as a statement in itself. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning dapper pink pants and a black T-shirt. He completed his look with a graphic printed bucket hat.
Nobody would be able to pull this off better than Ranveer Singh. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen rocking the retro style in a black and white polka dot shirt. He paired it with a matching cap and multi-coloured baggy pants.
Ranveer Singh never fails to grab eyeballs with his sartorial look. The star gave a neon twist to a boring grey suit. He styled his grey suit with a neon green jacket with orange insides. His retro hairdo and tinted shades added the extra charm to his look
Here Ranveer teaches us how to rock those jazzy shades in style. The star sported a loose full-sleeved mustard coloured shirt. He paired it up with jazzy golden oversized pants and completed his look with a pendant chain necklace.
Ranveer Singh slipped into a leopard print suit. The immaculately stitched pantsuit was a three-piece ensemble that flaunted two different leopard prints.